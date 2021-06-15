Harvey Weinstein's Challenge To LA Extradition Fails

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday denied a challenge from Harvey Weinstein regarding his expected extradition to California to face charges of rape and sexual assault, after the imprisoned film mogul initially won a delay of the proceedings due to faulty paperwork. During an afternoon hearing, Judge Kenneth Case in Buffalo, New York, denied Weinstein's habeas corpus petition that challenged the California extradition, and is expected to issue another order soon allowing for his transport to the Golden State. Weinstein was convicted at trial in Manhattan last year of criminal sexual act and third-degree rape for the sexual assault of...

