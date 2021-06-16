Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rail Cos. Can Appeal Discovery Order In Price-Fixing Case

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Rail giants can immediately appeal an order refusing their bid to exclude evidence in multidistrict litigation accusing them of a fuel surcharge price-fixing scheme after a D.C. federal judge found that the ruling's implications are significant enough to affect the trajectory of the litigation.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman agreed Tuesday to certify for interlocutory appeal his earlier ruling that declined to allow Union Pacific Railroad Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and BNSF Railway Co. to exclude a significant amount of evidence in long-running multidistrict litigation alleging that the railway companies conspired to fix fuel surcharge prices. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!