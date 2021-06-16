Rail Cos. Can Appeal Discovery Order In Price-Fixing Case

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Rail giants can immediately appeal an order refusing their bid to exclude evidence in multidistrict litigation accusing them of a fuel surcharge price-fixing scheme after a D.C. federal judge found that the ruling's implications are significant enough to affect the trajectory of the litigation. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman agreed Tuesday to certify for interlocutory appeal his earlier ruling that declined to allow Union Pacific Railroad Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and BNSF Railway Co. to exclude a significant amount of evidence in long-running multidistrict litigation alleging that the railway companies conspired to fix fuel surcharge prices. ...

