NY Real Estate Regulations To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2021

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A new initiative to convert distressed New York properties into affordable housing and a bid to rezone Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood are among the real estate legislation and regulation that lawyers will be tracking closely in the second half of the year. New York legislators in June passed the Housing our Neighbors with Dignity Act, which paves the way for certain properties to be converted into affordable housing. But experts say it's still unclear how the program will play out. Meanwhile, the yearslong process to rezone Gowanus is wrapping up, and lawyers will be closely watching potential redevelopment there, as well as any further challenges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS