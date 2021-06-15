Ex-Exec Gets Prison For Hiding $1.5M Of Bribes From IRS

Law360, New York (June 15, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced former Turner Construction executive Ronald Olson to 46 months in prison Tuesday for dodging taxes on $1.5 million of bribes he took in exchange for work contracts at Bloomberg LP's Park Avenue offices. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel also ordered Olson to make more than $661,000 of restitution and directed him to surrender to custody on Sept. 14. Judge Castel said the sentence — toward the lower end of official guidelines that called for a sentence above four years — marked a "sorry reality" for the "talented" Fordham University economics graduate who earned $600,000 in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS