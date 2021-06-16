Atty Says Court Errors Led To $10.2M Malpractice Verdict

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A lawyer and his firm urged an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to unwind a jury's $10.2 million malpractice verdict over claims that he swindled a former client in a real estate deal, arguing that several pretrial rulings denied him a fair trial. Lawrence Ordower and his firm, Ordower & Ordower PC, argued that they are entitled to either judgment or a new trial because U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly made a series of pre-trial rulings that allowed Ordower's former client Joseph Mizrachi to personally recover damages "that have not crystallized," were unsupported by evidence and were suffered by other entities rather...

