Robbins Geller Nabs $21M For Work On $84M MetLife Deal

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court awarded Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP $21 million for the firm's work securing an $84 million settlement for a class of investors who accused MetLife Inc. of misleading them by underreporting life insurance liabilities. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan meted out a fee award of $19,528,192 and $1,856,169.03 in expenses to Robbins Geller, a total slightly shy of the $23 million the firm had sought. Tuesday's memorandum was based on a revised lodestar, after the court found the first "was accompanied by virtually no information about the nature of the work performed in connection...

