Ore. LNG Project Still A Threat Despite Pause, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approvals for the development of the $10 billion Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export terminal and pipeline in Oregon are still a threat despite a pause in the project, the state, environmental groups and Native American tribes have told the D.C. Circuit. Those interested parties snapped back Monday and Tuesday at FERC's attempt to end the suit, after the agency unsuccessfully tried to have the case held in abeyance. They argue that a construction pause doesn't eliminate potential harms as the federal government and project developer have claimed. While Oregon's rejection of two key authorizations stopped construction,...

