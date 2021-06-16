New FERC Gas Project Review Can't Stand, Enbridge Says

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- An Enbridge Inc. unit on Tuesday said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission wrongly dismissed pleas to reconsider its controversial February decision to re-examine its approval of a Massachusetts gas compressor station, a move the pipeline company asserts is unlawful and must be vacated. Algonquin Gas Transmission LLC has already asked the D.C. Circuit to review FERC's Feb. 18 decision to re-examine its approval of a Massachusetts gas compressor station that was part of a pipeline upgrade project, in light of safety and air pollution concerns. The decision has the pipeline industry concerned that FERC could retroactively yank project approvals, and two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS