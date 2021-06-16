Cities Rebuff Texas' Bid To Reinstate Public Charge Rule

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Chicago, Los Angeles and other U.S. cities slammed a Texas-led coalition's request that an Illinois judge consider reinstating the public charge rule, which critics described as enacting an immigration wealth test, saying the policy's revival would profoundly impact their immigrant communities. A coalition of predominantly Republican-led states had asked U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman to let them defend the public charge rule after the Biden White House withdrew all legal support for the policy. Judge Feinerman struck down the policy as illegal in November 2020, and the states are aiming to have that ruling revisited. But 20 American localities and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS