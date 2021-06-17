Texas Panel Told Venue Dooms $27M Verdict Against UPS

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Counsel for United Parcel Service asked a Texas appellate court on Thursday to wipe out a $27 million verdict stemming from a multi-car crash in Louisiana, arguing that the trial was held in the wrong Texas county. UPS is arguing on appeal that the only negligent parties in the crash were its driver, Harris County resident Byron Keith Bisor, and UPS. When injured motorist Gregorio Flores named another injured motorist — Jefferson County resident Fabian Williams — as a defendant in the suit, UPS told the panel that he did so just to get the case tried in Jefferson County, rather...

