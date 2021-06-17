10 Years Of Dukes: Workplace Bias Class Claims Are Still Alive

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- In Wal-Mart Stores Inc. v. Dukes,[1] the U.S. Supreme Court on June 20, 2011, decertified a class of approximately 1.5 million women, depriving the group of the chance to vindicate claims of systemic workplace discrimination. In doing so, the Supreme Court revised the requirements for establishing commonality, reversed decades of unanimous circuit authority permitting certification pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(b)(2) for employment discrimination cases seeking back pay, in addition to injunctive relief, and required that any Title VII class action provide the employer with the opportunity to raise individual defenses.[2] While at the time some believed that Dukes...

