Airlines' Post-COVID Challenges Mount Amid Travel Surge

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The summer's surging travel bookings, vaccination rates and business reopenings spell a host of challenges for commercial airlines plotting an economic bounce back following the heavy blows wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines so far have weathered a swell of consumer complaints over ticket refunds for canceled flights, unfair business practices, breach of contract and other claims — all while enduring decimated passenger volumes and revenue, particularly during the early months of the more than yearlong pandemic. Globally, airlines in 2020 experienced a 60% drop in passenger traffic and took an approximately $371 billion loss in gross passenger operating revenues, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS