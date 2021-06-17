Real Estate Rumors: Dattner Architects, Kushner, Beacon

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Dattner Architects has inked a deal to lease 30,000 square feet on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The deal is for space at 498 Seventh Ave., a 25-story building that is owned by a venture of Loeb Partners Realty, George Comfort & Sons and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, according to the report. Asking rent for the space was $69 a square foot, Commercial Observer reported. Kushner Cos. has picked up a Miami development site for $20.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The New York-based firm bought 2000 Biscayne Blvd., a 32,775-square-foot site, from an entity...

