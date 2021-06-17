Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rapper's NBA Video Game Dance IP Suit Is Moved To Georgia

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The ball is in Georgia courts now that a California judge has deemed the Peach State a better forum for resolving whether the developers of video game NBA2K19 ripped off a rapper's copyrighted dance move.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White transferred the case from California's Northern District to the Northern District of Georgia as he denied a motion to dismiss the case altogether on Tuesday. The judge said his court did not have personal jurisdiction over the rapper — whose given name is Brandon Sims — merely because Sims had sent cease-and-desist letters in California and had previously performed the dance,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!