Rapper's NBA Video Game Dance IP Suit Is Moved To Georgia

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The ball is in Georgia courts now that a California judge has deemed the Peach State a better forum for resolving whether the developers of video game NBA2K19 ripped off a rapper's copyrighted dance move. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White transferred the case from California's Northern District to the Northern District of Georgia as he denied a motion to dismiss the case altogether on Tuesday. The judge said his court did not have personal jurisdiction over the rapper — whose given name is Brandon Sims — merely because Sims had sent cease-and-desist letters in California and had previously performed the dance,...

