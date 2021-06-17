Cooley-Led Biotech Firm Leads 4 IPOs Totaling $847M

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Cancer-focused Lyell Immunopharma Inc. went public Thursday after raising $425 million, the largest of four IPOs totaling $847 million that also included a gene-editing biotechnology firm, an online marketplace for biospecimens and a real estate investment trust, guided by seven firms. South San Francisco-based Lyell, advised by Cooley LLP, sold 25 million shares at $17 each, within its stated range of $16 to $18. Venture-backed Lyell is developing therapies based on T cells — a type of white blood cell that fights infection — intended to cure patients with solid tumors. Gene-editing biotechnology firm Verve Therapeutics Inc., advised by WilmerHale, sold...

