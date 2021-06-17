Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UnitedHealthcare Settles Liposuction Coverage Battle

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealthcare struck a deal to end a class action lawsuit accusing the health care giant of violating benefits law by refusing to cover liposuction treatment, promising to reimburse policyholders and change its coverage policy.

In a motion for preliminary approval filed Wednesday in California federal court, UnitedHealthcare Inc. and class representative Mary Caldwell urged U.S. District Judge William Alsup to sign off on the deal, saying it would limit the risks and expenses of a prolonged litigation.

"The parties agree that it is in their best interest, and in the interest of the court, to conserve resources and avoid the unnecessary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!