UnitedHealthcare Settles Liposuction Coverage Battle

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealthcare struck a deal to end a class action lawsuit accusing the health care giant of violating benefits law by refusing to cover liposuction treatment, promising to reimburse policyholders and change its coverage policy. In a motion for preliminary approval filed Wednesday in California federal court, UnitedHealthcare Inc. and class representative Mary Caldwell urged U.S. District Judge William Alsup to sign off on the deal, saying it would limit the risks and expenses of a prolonged litigation. "The parties agree that it is in their best interest, and in the interest of the court, to conserve resources and avoid the unnecessary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS