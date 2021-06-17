Ill. Justices Say Foreclosure Filing Fees Are Unconstitutional

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday held unconstitutional a $50 fee charged for filing residential mortgage foreclosure complaints in the state's circuit courts, saying programs funded by the fees have "no direct relation to the administration of the court system." In a 4-1 decision, the justices sided with named plaintiffs Reuben Walker and M. Steven Diamond and affirmed a lower court's finding striking down the fee. Proceeds from the fee fund two programs created by state lawmakers in the midst of the mortgage foreclosure crisis in 2010: a foreclosure prevention program, which provides counseling for homeowners and prospective homebuyers to help...

