FCC Upholds $2.86M Fine Over Sales Of Uncertified Drones

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A unanimous Federal Communications Commission on Thursday reaffirmed its decision to fine a drone marketer more than $2.86 million for "egregious" FCC violations that allegedly threatened to interfere with government and public safety radio signals. The FCC denied a petition from HobbyKing, an online drone reseller, to reconsider its fine for marketing drone transmitters that did not comply with FCC equipment marketing rules. The case dates to 2018, when the agency first put HobbyKing on notice of the penalty, which was formally issued last year. "Failure to abide by our radio frequency policies can lead to interference with other wireless users,...

