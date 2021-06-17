FCC Advances Plan To Stop Most Chinese Equipment Sales

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday on a plan that could further restrict the flow of Chinese-made technologies into the U.S., kicking off a rulemaking to examine how the agency can hone its device approval rules "to help keep insecure devices off the market." Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the proposed rule would prevent equipment from being authorized for sale in the U.S. if the manufacturers are barred from participating in other FCC programs for national security reasons, as many Chinese providers already are. So far, the FCC has blocked Chinese companies Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua from receiving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS