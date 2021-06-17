Commodities Co. Asks 2nd Circ. To Affirm $12.7M Iron Award

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A British Virgin Islands commodities company asked the Second Circuit to affirm a New York federal judge's confirmation of its $12.65 million iron ore shipping arbitral award against a Venezuelan state-owned mining company. A three-person panel sitting in New York City for the Society of Maritime Arbitrators handed the British Virgin Islands-based Commodities & Minerals Enterprise Ltd. the award in 2019, after finding that Venezuelan company CVG Ferrominera Orinoco violated the contract by not providing iron ore and other compensations in exchange for equipment and services from CME. CME accused CVG in its Wednesday brief of trying to relitigate claims that were...

