Reddit Says Section 230 Shields It From Child Porn Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Reddit told a California federal judge that a federal liability shield for online platforms protects it from a proposed class action accusing the website of actively profiting from child pornography. The online message board company urged the court to dismiss claims by a woman who says Reddit failed to monitor and remove pornographic content of her when she was 16, saying Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects the company from precisely this type of suit. "All her claims seek to hold Reddit, an interactive computer service within the meaning of Section 230, liable for the harmful effects of third-party...

