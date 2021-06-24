Voluntary CFIUS Filings May Limit Uncertain Outcomes

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The risk has never been higher that the U.S. government will seek to review foreign investments in U.S. businesses and real estate for national security reasons. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a powerful committee consisting of various U.S. government agencies, is primarily responsible for screening foreign investments to ensure that they do not impair U.S. national security interests. CFIUS can impose conditions on a transaction or cause parties to withdraw or unwind deals that raise such concerns. In certain cases, prescribed by the regulations, filing with CFIUS is mandatory and failure to file may be subject to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS