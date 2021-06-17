3rd Circ. Won't Rehear Suit Over 15-Year-Old BofA Robocall

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit won't give another chance to a plaintiff accusing Bank of America of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act with a single 2005 robocall, denying on Thursday a rehearing of the bank's earlier win. The appellate court rejected Mark Leyse's request for a new hearing, either by a panel or the en banc court, according to the order signed by Circuit Judge Jane R. Roth. The order is the latest setback in the long history of Leyse's proposed class action over the automated phone call placed more than 15 years ago. Leyse had claimed a Bank of America contractor, DialAmerica,...

