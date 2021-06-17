9th Circ. Says EPA's Move On Alaska Mine Can Be Challenged

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel said Thursday that federal courts can review an environmental group's challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's move to withdraw Clean Water Act restrictions that would have effectively blocked the Pebble Mine in Alaska. The appeals court majority partially overturned a lower court and said the agency's regulations place specific requirements on certain officials once the process of implementing CWA restrictions advances far enough, providing an avenue for Trout Unlimited to pursue an Administrative Procedures Act challenge. The dissenting judge said the majority had found a standard when "sometimes there really is just no law to...

