Judge Backpedals On BofA Workers Class Cert. In Pay Fight

Law360, San Francisco (June 17, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge said Thursday she erred in granting class certification to Bank of America NA workers alleging that the bank violated wage laws by requiring them to work off-the-clock and skip meal and rest breaks to serve clients, saying, "I just didn't do my job appropriately." U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said during a hearing Thursday that her 2019 order certifying narrowly-defined classes of California Bank of America workers stemmed from her inclination to figure out how to make a case, which resulted in a fact error on her part. Shortly after the hearing, Judge Beeler denied the workers'...

