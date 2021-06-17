Feds Seek Hard Time For Avenatti In Nike Extortion Case

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors are clamoring for a stiff prison term for Michael Avenatti, who was convicted at trial on fraud and extortion charges over a scheme to squeeze Nike Inc. for upward of $25 million in exchange for holding back on negative press coverage. In a sentencing memorandum filed late Thursday, the government didn't spell out exactly what sentence it was looking for, only that Avenatti should serve "a very substantial sentence." However, prosecutors recommended a sentence below the advisory sentencing guidelines range, as calculated by the U.S. Probation Department, of roughly 11 to 14 years' imprisonment. The probation office,...

