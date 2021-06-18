Law Firm Used Confidential Docs To Sue Customers, Co. Says

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A New York-based hospitality company on Wednesday accused Radix Law PLC and its clients of conspiring to use confidential documents received during litigation to pursue lawsuits against its customers, such as JetBlue. Lodging Solutions LLC, doing business as Accommodations Plus International, filed its lawsuit in Arizona district court accusing Radix Law, partner Ben Himmelstein and their clients TLX Inc. and Xclusive Enterprises LLC of fraudulently inducing a settlement in previous litigation between API and TLX in order to use confidential information obtained during discovery in subsequent litigation. "The Radix Law firm and Himmelstein developed a pattern of pursuing baseless claims against...

