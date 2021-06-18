Texas Justices To Weigh Energen's Liability For Well Blast

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court granted review to Energen Resources Corp. on Friday in its fight to block litigation over a worker's injury in a natural gas explosion by applying rules that limit a property owner's liability for contractors' injuries. Energen Resources wants the justices to reverse an Eighth Court of Appeals ruling that revived a suit brought by contractor Elite Drillers Corp. and its worker Bryce Wallace. Elite Drillers had been hired to finish a water well on Energen's property, and Wallace was engulfed when natural gas that seeped into the well ignited and "exploded into a ball of fire." At...

