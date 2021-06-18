Texas Justices To Review $110M Slash Of Paper Plant Verdict

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review an appellate court's ruling that cut $110 million from a $125 million verdict against International Paper Company in a dispute with a contractor over damages related to unpaid invoices. The case asks the court to determine whether Signature Industrial Services and its owner, Jeffry Ogden, can hang onto $12.4 million in consequential damages stemming from his lost equity in the company, whether there's enough evidence to support an award of $2.4 million in direct damages and whether Ogden can independently recover damages for breaches of contract. Signature is fighting to reinstate $42 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS