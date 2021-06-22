Fla. Appeals Court Admonishes Atty In Personal Injury Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court expressed its displeasure Friday with actions of a defense lawyer in a trial over injuries caused by a commercial truck crash, though it declined to order a new trial for the plaintiff. In a concurring opinion with two other judges in the Fifth District Court of Appeal, Judge Jay P. Cohen said the court was reviewing two cases concerning the same trial attorneys regarding their lack of professionalism. "The two lawyers at the heart of these matters are Jeffrey Byrd and Dale Gobel," he wrote in Friday's decision. "It is clear from these cases as well as...

