5 Mistakes Gov't Contractors Make When Shipping Cargo

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Nearly every government contract contains one or more of the Cargo Preference Act clauses, but many contract managers and subcontract managers have never looked at the full clauses that are usually incorporated by reference. Contracting personnel working on contracts where any cargo is shipped must, however, be aware of the clauses' requirements because noncompliance can give rise to serious consequences. The likelihood of being found in noncompliance is apt to increase as Congress continues to examine agencies' compliance and as President Joe Biden's Made in America policies take effect.[1] In fact, earlier this month the Office of Management and Budget issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS