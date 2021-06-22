SC Biometric Data Bill Could Shift Nat'l Privacy Landscape

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- From biometric fingerprint time clocks to facial recognition-powered virtual try-on features, the myriad ways in which biometric data is used for commercial purposes continues to proliferate. As the use of biometric data grows, so, too, do the associated privacy risks — to which lawmakers have responded by enacting regulation over this especially sensitive form of personal information. To date, all biometric privacy statutes currently on the books follow the same general blueprint in terms of the requirements and restrictions they impose over the collection and use of biometric data. Similarly, the biometric privacy bills proposed this year by New York and...

