Businessmen Get Prison For Cannabis Bank Processing Con

Law360, New York (June 18, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Two businessmen who were convicted of an elaborate scheme to let California marijuana company Eaze process transactions without getting flagged by banks were both sentenced to prison on Friday, for what the judge said was a "blatant, sophisticated fraud built on a mountain of lies." At back-to-back afternoon sentencing hearings before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in New York, Hamid "Ray" Akhavan and Ruben Weigand were sentenced to 30 months and 15 months in prison, respectively, for an alleged ploy to defraud banks by tricking them into processing more than $150 million of transactions on behalf of San Francisco-based Eaze....

