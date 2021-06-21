Insurer Questions Coverage In Hotel Sex Trafficking Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- An insurance company has filed a suit in Georgia federal court seeking a declaration that it has no duty to defend the operators of an Atlanta area Red Roof Inn in an underlying lawsuit involving federal sex-trafficking and state racketeering claims. Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co.'s complaint filed Thursday seeks to clarify whether an assault and battery exclusion in Khamlai Lodging LLC's policy bars coverage for the Red Roof Inn franchisee's claim related to the underlying case lodged against Khamlai as well as Red Roof Inns Inc. and its franchising arm. MUSIC, as the company is known, also seeks to clarify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS