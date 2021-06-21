Justices Won't Hear Card Rooms' Challenge To Tribal Casino

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 10:37 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by two California card rooms challenging a Ninth Circuit ruling that affirmed the U.S. Department of the Interior's approval of an off-reservation tribal casino. The card rooms — operated by Club One Casino Inc. and GLCR Inc. — neighbor the proposed casino, which is slated for land that was taken into trust for the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians, and argued that the DOI's approval violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act because the land was still considered under state jurisdiction. A California federal court and the Ninth Circuit both...

