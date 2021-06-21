Hazy Future Of Trump-Era NEPA Rule Dooms Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Monday ended a challenge to a Trump-era rule overhauling the use of the National Environmental Policy Act, saying questions over whether the rule will ever be implemented by the Biden administration means there's no ripe dispute to adjudicate. U.S. District Judge James P. Jones said he lacked jurisdiction to review the challenge brought by environmental groups to the rule crafted last year by the Trump White House's Council on Environmental Quality that would restrict how federal agencies consider environmental impacts of infrastructure projects and other actions. The judge said that federal agencies haven't yet drafted their...

