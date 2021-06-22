Ex-Judge Should Be Disbarred, Ill. Atty Conduct Panel Says

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Illinois' attorney regulator has recommended disbarment for a former Cook County judge who was convicted and imprisoned last year for running a mortgage fraud scheme involving two Chicago investment properties, saying the move is necessary to protect the public. The three-member Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board panel recommended the sanction for former Cook County Circuit Court judge Jessica A. O'Brien after conducting a hearing on the charges it filed against her in January 2019. A jury convicted the former judge of mail fraud in 2018 for conducting a seven-figure mortgage fraud scheme involving two investment properties on Chicago's South...

