Amazon Asks High Court Not To Take Oracle JEDI Case

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Amazon has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Oracle's bid to revive its challenge to the Pentagon's $10 billion JEDI cloud contract, saying Oracle had overblown the importance of conflicts of interest involving former Pentagon employees linked to Amazon. Issues around those conflicts of interest are based heavily on the facts of the case, so diving into them wouldn't provide any overarching guidance for other similar disputes, Amazon Web Services Inc. said in a brief on Friday, urging the high court to reject Oracle America Inc.'s petition for writ of certiorari. And even if the high court were to decide...

