College Athletes Call Justices' NCAA Ruling A Game Changer

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Current and former college athletes nationwide on Monday celebrated a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that they said will provide life-changing benefits for many players while adding momentum to an ongoing push to let athletes monetize their names and images. Monday's opinion opened the door for schools to provide educational benefits to athletes that were previously barred or limited by the NCAA, including reimbursements for computers and musical instruments, free tutoring, internship stipends and cash academic achievement awards. Jordan Bohannon, a point guard for the University of Iowa men's basketball team and outspoken critic of the NCAA's amateurism rules, told Law360 that...

