Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

College Athletes Call Justices' NCAA Ruling A Game Changer

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Current and former college athletes nationwide on Monday celebrated a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that they said will provide life-changing benefits for many players while adding momentum to an ongoing push to let athletes monetize their names and images.

Monday's opinion opened the door for schools to provide educational benefits to athletes that were previously barred or limited by the NCAA, including reimbursements for computers and musical instruments, free tutoring, internship stipends and cash academic achievement awards.

Jordan Bohannon, a point guard for the University of Iowa men's basketball team and outspoken critic of the NCAA's amateurism rules, told Law360 that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!