Ex-BigLaw Atty Says SEC Fails To Prove Securities Fraud

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- An ex-BigLaw attorney-turned-hedge fund pro who was sentenced last month to six months in prison for bankruptcy fraud wants a New York district court to toss a parallel civil suit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, arguing that the agency failed to state a securities fraud claim. Prior case law establishes that the SEC would need to show that the offense was committed "in the offer or sale of securities" and that a "security exists," argued Daniel Kamensky, the former head of his own firm Marble Ridge Capital LP, in a motion to dismiss the SEC case on Friday....

