Netflix Says 'Varsity Blues' Defamation Suit Is Judge's To Toss

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Netflix told a Massachusetts federal judge Monday that a jurisdictional issue should not stop him from hearing and dismissing a defamation suit by a parent whose role in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case was noted in a documentary on the streaming service. The company responded to an order by U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf, who suggested Netflix had missed a deadline for justifying the removal of the case from Massachusetts state court, where it was first filed by John Wilson and his wife and son. The Wilsons sued Netflix in April. They claimed the documentary, "Operation Varsity Blues: The College...

