Ex-NFL Player's Sentence For $40M Tricare Fraud Reduced

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Former NFL player Monty Grow was sentenced in Florida federal court on Tuesday to just under 13 years in prison for his role in a $40 million health care fraud scheme, after the Eleventh Circuit ruled that part of the original nearly 22-year sentence exceeded what the jury's verdict allowed. U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno agreed with the federal government that the "sentencing package doctrine" allowed him to "repackage," or restructure, Grow's whole sentence even though the appeals court vacated the penalty for just one count. But the judge's sentence came in considerably below the prosecutor's suggestion for a sentence...

