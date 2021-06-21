Symbion Says It's Wrongly Targeted In $30M Award Fight

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- International engineering contractor Symbion Power has asked a New York federal court to toss litigation seeking to enforce a nearly $30 million arbitral award against the U.S. company, saying it's wrongly targeted by the firm pursuing the award because a Tanzanian company is named in the arbitration. The award was entered in the United Kingdom against Tanzanian entity Symbion Power Tanzania Ltd. and in favor of heavy equipment rental company Rental Solutions and Services LLC, a United Arab Emirates firm that is not a party in the instant suit, according to the Friday motion to dismiss filed by U.S. defendants Symbion...

