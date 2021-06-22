Obscure DHS Databases Make FOIA Impossible, Suit Says

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- An immigrant advocacy group wants to know more about the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's "obscure" network of databases and how immigration agencies store their enforcement data, but alleges that the agencies are dodging its records request in violation of the Freedom of Information Act. In a Monday complaint filed in D.C. federal court, the American Immigration Council is seeking the release of records related to databases used by immigration enforcement agencies U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The lawsuit challenges the agencies for not responding to its FOIA requests, which seek to uncover a list...

