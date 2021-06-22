Pinoleville Pomo Can't Use Its Court To Scrap Fed. Judgment

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has mostly blocked the Pinoleville Pomo Nation and its tribal court from continuing a case against gaming developer JW Gaming, ruling that the tribe "constituted its tribal court for the first time" to void a federal court judgment. JW Gaming sued Pinoleville Pomo Nation and individual members of the tribe, claiming a $5.4 million investment for a casino was instead used for personal purposes. Shortly after the gaming developer won, Pinoleville Pomo Nation opened a suit in its own tribal court to void the award. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Monday wrote in his strongly worded order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS