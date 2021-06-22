US Must Boost Solar Industry To Protect Human Rights, Jobs

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A recent New York Times article[1] lamented a "dilemma" facing the Biden administration on solar power, due to recent revelations that many solar panels are made using polysilicon from the Xinjiang province of China. But this is not really a dilemma for the Biden administration at all. Instead, it's an important opportunity to do what should have been done 10 years ago: promote American solar manufacturing over dumped and artificially cheap Chinese products. The concern over Chinese manufacturing in the Xinjiang province has grown, as China's repression of the Uighur population becomes more well known. Human rights groups charge that China...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS