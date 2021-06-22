Home Depot Says It's Marketing, Not Spying

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Home Depot told a federal judge that Florida wiretapping and privacy laws do not apply to marketing analytics tools and the court should dismiss a complaint alleging the company illegally intercepts communications by tracking its website users' activity. In its motion to dismiss Monday, Home Depot argued that website browsing is akin to traveling along a public highway, where there is no reasonable expectation of privacy. Echoing arguments made by other companies trying to swat away wiretap complaints, Home Depot further defended its marketing practices by reminding the court that everyone else does it. "The collection of information by websites is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS