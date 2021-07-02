Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Top Transportation Rulings Of 2021: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court ruling clarifying the limits of specific personal jurisdiction for automakers and a spate of Ninth Circuit rulings concerning California workplace regulations and the scope of federal preemption are among the biggest court decisions of the first half of 2021 impacting the transportation industry.

For transportation companies that conduct business across state lines, the decisions will force them to substantially change how they draft their contracts and worker agreements, and how they gauge their exposure to legal liability. For workers and consumers fighting for enhanced legal protections, the decisions are being embraced as long-overdue course corrections that preserve their...

Read the full article

Related Sections

