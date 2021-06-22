DuPont Can't Shake Pension Eligibility ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- DuPont can't escape a proposed class action that claims it misled workers about when they qualified for retirement benefits after a Delaware federal judge ruled Tuesday that the retiree who brought the suit made a good case for why the company's actions violated ERISA. DuPont retiree M.P. Moon showed how, because of what he calls misconduct by the company, he "did not realize when he was eligible for his full pension, so he missed out on years of payments," U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas ruled, denying DuPont's motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation. Judge Bibas, who was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS