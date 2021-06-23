Former Tesla Atty Joins AI Trucking Company As GC

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Self-driving truck company Plus has announced that former Tesla Inc. Deputy General Counsel Lynn Miller has joined its ranks as its new top attorney. California-based Plus said on Tuesday that Miller will be an adviser to the company's management team and board of directors and will lead its legal functions Miller said in a statement that "it is exciting to join a company that is already starting to deliver on the promise of autonomous trucking technology." "Plus' commercialization strategy, business momentum, and focus on safety are important differentiators in the industry," Miller said. During her seven years as Tesla's deputy general...

